Breaking Down The Commitment Of Niuafe Tuihalamaka To Notre Dame

Notre Dame picked up a huge commitment on Saturday when Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka pledged to the Fighting Irish. The Irish beat programs like Texas, Oregon and Stanford for the one-time USC commit.

In our latest podcast I break down Tuihalamaka and what this commitment means for Notre Dame, plus a look at what's next in regards to recruiting the linebacker position.

The show kicks off by breaking down how this commitment came to be and where he is ranked from a recruiting standpoint. We followed that up with a look at the linebacker need in the 2022 class and how Tuihalamaka fills three basic needs in the class. We then dive into film and break down Tuihalamaka's film and talk about his fit in the Fighting Irish defense.That is followed by a look at what's next at linebacker, and obviously the focus is on . We then answer listener questions about Notre Dame recruiting, with a lot of focus on the linebacker position and defensive coordinator .

That is followed by a look at what's next at linebacker, and obviously the focus is on Jaylen Sneed. During the podcast we talk about where the linebacker class ranks from a national standpoint with Tuihalamaka now in the class, and what it would look like if the Irish also landed Sneed.

We then answer listener questions about Notre Dame recruiting, with a lot of focus on the linebacker position and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

You can watch the full video below, but if you want to only watch the 20 minutes that focuses only on Tuihalamaka you can watch the video at the top of the page.

