Strong June Jumps Notre Dame Up To No. 2 In SI All-American Recruiting Class Rankings

Notre Dame had a strong month of June and the result was a jump up the national recruiting rankings for SI All-American

Notre Dame entered the month of June ranked fourth in the SI All-American recruiting rankings, but after adding three more talented prospects to the class the Fighting Irish jumped up to No. 2.

Notre Dame now has the consensus No. 2 ranked class in the country with SI All-American, ESPN, 247Sports and Rivals all ranking the Irish class in that spot.

The first pickup of the month was defensive tackle Donovan Hinish, who pledged to the Irish on June 5. That was followed by a commitment from Top 100 linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka on June 19. Notre Dame's final public commitment of the month came from in-state offensive lineman Ashton Craig, who committed on the 27th.

Notre Dame also had a strong month in regards to getting all of its top targets on campus for visits. Notre Dame is hoping those June visits result in commitments in July.

Defensive back Jayden Bellamy is making his public announcement tomorrow at 6:00 PM ET. He has a final group that consists of the Irish, Ohio State, Clemson, Penn State, Oklahoma and Rutgers. Notre Dame is in very strong position ahead of that announcement.

Elite linebacker Jaylen Sneed is also expected to announce his decision between Notre Dame and Oregon in July. The Irish are also in a strong position with Sneed.

There are other prospects like wide receiver Tobias Merriweather, wide receiver CJ Williams, safety Jake Pope and others that Notre Dame is hoping make decisions this month.

