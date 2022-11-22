Quarterback Kenny Minchey Commits To Notre Dame

The last remaining hole in Notre Dame's vaunted 2023 recruiting class has been filled with quarterback Kenny Minchey committing to the Fighting Irish. The Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II star pledged to the Irish after making an official visit to the Notre Dame campus, and just over a week after he de-committed from Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame offered Minchey during the summer, but the 6-2, 205-pound signal caller initially decided to stick with his commitment to the Panthers. The Irish staff stayed on Minchey and eventually was able to convince him to make the move to jump into the 2023 class.

The Irish had the nation's No. 3 overall recruiting class on the 247Sports composite rankings and the No. 2 class on Rivals, but the Irish had one glaring hole ..... quarterback. Landing Minchey gives Notre Dame one of the best throwers in the class, and it gives the staff the kind of impact talent it needed at quarterback in this class.

Minchey missed six games as a senior due to a shoulder injury, but when he played he was outstanding. Minchey completed 69.1% of his passes for 1,007 yards. and 15 touchdowns in parts of six games games. As a junior, the Pope star completed 61.3% of his throws while passing for 3,280 yards and 32 touchdowns.

SI All-American ranks Minchey as the nation's No. 80 overall player, and he ranks No. 81 overall on the Irish Breakdown Top 100 from the summer.

