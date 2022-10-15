Top 100 Running Back Jeremiyah Love Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class received a huge pickup today with St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love committing to the Fighting Irish. Love announced his decision during a live event with Irish Breakdown.

Love is one of the more explosive offensive players in the country as both a runner and pass catcher. Recruited as a running back, Love has the tools and talent to make plays from the backfield, out of the backfield or even lined up outside. As a junior, Love racked up 996 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on just 95 carries, good for a 10.5 yards per carry average. He also hauled in 11 passes for 103 yards.

Despite battling injuries, Love racked up 448 yards and nine touchdowns on 56 carries (8.0 YPC) heading into last night's matchup against Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central. Christian Brothers won that game 52-25 and Love rushed for his 10th touchdown of the season. Love also has five catches for 143 yards and another touchdown.

The 6-1, 195-pound running back is one of the top ranked players in the country, which adds to his importance as a recruit. Love is a Top 100 recruit according to Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN. Rivals ranks him the highest, placing him as the No. 51 overall player in the country and the No. 3 running back. Rivals, On3 and ESPN all rank him among the five best running backs in the nation.

Love is ranked as the No. 62 overall player nationally according to On3's consensus rankings. He is the second running back to join the class, with Love joining Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School four-star running back Jayden Limar.

Landing Love jumps Notre Dame up to No. 2 in the Rivals team rankings and from No. 6 to No. 3 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Love had offers from Alabama, Georgia, USC, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, Tennessee, Miami (Fla.), Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Stanford, Washington, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Auburn, Missouri, Louisville, Iowa, Kentucky, Minnesota, Boston College, West Virginia, Syracuse, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas and Vanderbilt.

