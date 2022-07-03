Wide Receiver Rico Flores Jr. Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is back on the board at wide receiver as Folsom (Calif.) High School standout Rico Flores Jr. committed to the Fighting Irish.

Flores picked Notre Dame over Ohio State and Georgia. For a long time the Buckeyes were considered the leader for Flores, but the Irish staff - led by Chansi Stuckey, Chad Bowden and Tommy Rees - continued to battle and ultimately landed Flores.

The 6-1, 190-pound pass catcher visited Notre Dame for the first the weekend of June 10-12, and that is when the staff made their final move.

Flores joins a Notre Dame class that is already ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247Sports and ESPN, and Flores joining the class pushed the Irish to No. 1 in the Rivals rankings. He is ranked as the nation's No. 106 overall player according to Rivals.

He is the second wideout to pick Notre Dame, joining Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point standout Braylon James.

Flores had a brilliant junior campaign, hauling in 81 passes for 1,157 yards (14.3 YPC) and 11 touchdowns. He has already caught 129 passes for 2,141 yards (16.6 YPC) and 24 touchdowns during his career.

The Folsom star makes plays in every facet of the game, which includes a 97-yard kick return for a score last season and he also registered 18 tackles, broke up three passes and intercepted another while playing defense.

Flores hauled in 8 passes for 117 yards in a playoff victory over national power Concord (Calif.) De La Salle and Irish commit Cooper Flanagan. He caught 9 passes for 108 yards in the championship game loss to San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic.

