Curtis Samuel Signs Three-Year, $34.5 Million Contract With Washington

As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, former Ohio State wide receiver Curtis Samuel has signed a three-year, $34.5 million deal with the Washington Football Team.

The 24-year-old Samuel was a second-round pick of the Carolina Panthers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He caught 185 passes for 2,087 yards and 14 touchdowns and also carried the ball 72 times for 478 yards and five more scores in 53 games over four seasons with the franchise.

Samuel dealt with injuries early in his career and was limited to just 22 games during his first two years in Carolina. He’s played 31 of 32 possible games over the last two years, though, and enjoyed the best season of his career this past fall with 77 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns and 41 rushes for 200 yards and two more scores.

Coincidentally, Samuel’s most-productive game of the season came in 20-13 win at Washington on Dec. 27 when he racked up 158 all-purpose yards. He also led all receivers last season with a 79.4 percent catch rate and was the league leader in third-down conversions with 18 of his catches going for a first down.

Samuel’s versatility will make him an excellent complement to Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who was also part of Ohio State’s 2014 recruiting class. The two played three seasons together in Columbus from 2014-16 and will now form one of the most-formidable receiving duos in the NFL. He’ll also be reunited with two more former Buckeyes in defensive end Chase Young and tight end Marcus Baugh.

-----

You may also like:

Ryan Day Previews Beginning of 2021 Spring Practice

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

Ohio State Quarterback Danny Vanatsky To Pursue Other Opportunities

Ohio State Football Lifts 1-Week CoVID Pause Earlier Than Expected

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Gives Promising Outlook for Ohio State Football Fan Attendance

Ohio State Announces Plans for 2021 Spring Practice

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook