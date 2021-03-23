Denver Broncos Release Former Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett

Former Buckeye back on the market after just one season in Denver.

As first reported on Tuesday afternoon by 9News’ Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have released former Ohio State tight end Nick Vannett.

The 28-year-old Vannett was primarily used as a blocker and caught just 14 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in his lone season in Denver after signing a two-year deal with the franchise last March. The Broncos selected a tight end in each of the last two drafts in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, respectively, while Vannett was set to make $2.7 million in 2021, which ultimately made him expendable.

Vannett, who played for the Buckeyes from 2011-15, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three full seasons with the Seahawks before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 for a fifth-round pick.

In five seasons in the NFL, Vannett has caught 75 passes for 686 yards and five touchdowns over 70 career games.

