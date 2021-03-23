FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

Denver Broncos Release Former Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett

Former Buckeye back on the market after just one season in Denver.
Author:
Publish date:

As first reported on Tuesday afternoon by 9News’ Mike Klis, the Denver Broncos have released former Ohio State tight end Nick Vannett.

The 28-year-old Vannett was primarily used as a blocker and caught just 14 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in his lone season in Denver after signing a two-year deal with the franchise last March. The Broncos selected a tight end in each of the last two drafts in Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam, respectively, while Vannett was set to make $2.7 million in 2021, which ultimately made him expendable.

Vannett, who played for the Buckeyes from 2011-15, was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three full seasons with the Seahawks before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019 for a fifth-round pick.

In five seasons in the NFL, Vannett has caught 75 passes for 686 yards and five touchdowns over 70 career games.

-----

You may also like:

Tony Alford, Six Scholarship Running Backs Address the Media During Spring Practice

Ohio State Center Harry Miller Limited In Spring Practice

Ohio State’s Early Enrollees Receive Jersey Numbers

Ryan Day Previews Start of Spring Practice

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

Nick Vannett
Buckeyes In The NFL

Denver Broncos Release Former Ohio State Tight End Nick Vannett

Value City Arena - Ohio State Basketball
Basketball

Former Ohio State Basketball Player Granville Waiters Dies At Age 60

Master Teague
Football

Tony Alford, Six Scholarship Running Backs Preview Spring Practice

joshua padilla
Recruiting

Buckeyes Offer 2023 In-State Offensive Guard Joshua Padilla

Harry Miller
Football

Harry Miller Limited in Spring Practice

Thad Matta
Basketball

Conflicting Reports Emerge About Whether Thad Matta Failed Physical After Agreeing to Become Next Indiana Basketball Coach

Malaki Branham commitment
Recruiting

Ohio State Basketball Signee Malaki Branham Wins State Championship

Brutus Buckeye in the Horseshoe
Football

Ohio State’s Early Enrollees Receive Jersey Numbers