Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State Gets Ready For Impressive Mid-Major Toledo

ESPN College Football Analyst Ryan Cavanaugh joins the Buckeye Breakdown Podcast to share his insights after broadcasting Toledo's Week 1 win over LIU.

Perhaps the most fun part of the beginning of this college football season is that some of the teams in the Sun Belt Conference have played particularly well. Marshall beat Notre Dame and App State knocked off Texas A&M last weekend, so you can be sure that the Buckeyes will be on high alert this Saturday with Toledo coming to town. 

In fact, the Rockets last came to Columbus, they gave the Buckeyes a pretty good scare. Ohio State won that game in 2011 27-22, but Toledo actually had the lead until late in the third quarter.

ESPN College Football analyst Ryan Cavanaugh broadcast Toledo's win over LIU in Week 1. He joins me this morning to talk about the Rockets and give Ohio State fans an idea of what they can expect.

