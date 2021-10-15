Game Prediction: No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes vs. Purdue Boilermakers

Hawkeye fans are feeling really good about last weekend's win over Penn State. But there may not be a team on Iowa's schedule the rest of the regular season that scares them more than Purdue.

Iowa has a legitimate chance to make the College Football Playoff this year and its resume is getting awfully impressive. They still need to show some improvement on the offensive end of the field if they're going to be taken seriously as national title contenders, but that Hawkeye defense has been fantastic. To the offense's credit, they've controlled the ball very well this year and they're playing with a ton of confidence.

As it seems to do reasonably often, Purdue finds itself in a position to ruin another team's terrific season. They've beaten Iowa three of the last four meetings. Could they pull off another major upset in college football this year?

PURDUE at IOWA– Saturday, 3:30 p.m.

Spread: Iowa (-11.5)

O/U Total: 43.0

Brendan Gulick: Iowa 23, Purdue 20

If I'm Iowa, I'm a nervous wreck coming into this game. I think I might even be more scared about Purdue than I was about Penn State. Now, that's not at all to say that Purdue is better than Penn State. But this game has upset-watch written all over it. If the Boilermakers can find a way to get the ball in David Bell's hands, look out.

I think Iowa squeaks by at home. Their offense hasn't shown an ability to bury an opponent yet this year - I give way more credit to their defense in that beatdown of Maryland. I think they'll have a hard to running away from Purdue too. But the Hawkeyes' dream season remains very much alive.

Andrew Lind: Iowa 20, Purdue 13

Coming off a massive win at home against Penn State, Iowa seems primed for an emotional letdown against Purdue, which is coming off an open week. The Hawkeyes now have a huge bullseye on their back as the No. 2 ranked team in the country.

Record aside, the Boilermakers have an offense that can put points on the board and a strong defense, even if they’re last in the country in turnover margin. If Purdue can hold onto the football and cause a rare turnover, they can escape Iowa City with a shocking win. I’m just not sure both of those things happen.

Caleb Spinner: Iowa 30, Purdue 13



Iowa is rocking some serious momentum after besting their third ranked opponent (No. 4 Penn State) this season last weekend. Purdue has been all over the place in contrast: keeping up with some teams and getting blown out by others. The Boilermakers will end the weekend on a two-game losing streak, if you ask me. I’m quite shocked the spread is only -11.5; I can't see the final score being separated by such a low amount (Iowa has the 5th-ranked offense and the 1st-ranked defense in the Big Ten). The Hawkeyes extinguish the Boilermakers, 30-13.

