How to Watch Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Saturday Night In Big Ten Opener

After three impressive victories to start the season, Ohio State is ready to open Big Ten play on Saturday night.

It's a good thing the Buckeyes aren't limping into league play because they open the conference with a Western Division heavyweight in the Wisconsin Badgers.

Wisconsin makes its first trip to Columbus since October 26, 2019, but regardless of where the teams have played, things haven't looked great for the Badgers lately. Ohio State has a record of 61-18-5 in the all-time series, including eight straight wins (including the 2014, 2017 and 2019 Big Ten title games). The Badgers have a really good program, but they've beaten the Buckeyes just once since 2005.

While Ohio State has posted big wins over Notre Dame, Arkansas State and Toledo, the unranked Badgers have a really frustrating Week 2 loss to Washington State hanging over their heads. They beat New Mexico State 66-7 last week and Illinois State 38-0 in their opener.

The Buckeyes are heavy favorites opening the week.

In the meantime, if you're not going to be at The 'Shoe to watch the Buckeyes this weekend, here's how you can follow along:

What Time Does Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Start?

The Buckeyes and Badgers kick off at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time in Columbus.

What Channel Is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin On?

The Buckeyes and Badgers will play this weekend on ABC. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will have the call.

How Can I Stream Ohio State vs. Wisconsin?

The game is available for streaming on fuboTV (Start your free trial).

How Can I Listen To Ohio State vs. Wisconsin?

Local Radio: Ohio State Sports Network from Learfield IMG College

Flagship: WBNS 97.1 The Fan

Announcers: Paul Keels (play-by-play), Jim Lachey (analyst), Matt Andrews (sideline reporter), Skip Mosic (pregame/halftime/postgame host and producer)

National Radio: ESPN Radio

Announcers: Marc Kestcher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline reporter)

