Lorenzo, Sonny Styles Prepare for Brotherly Clash in Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Among the many storylines Saturday night in the Horseshoe will be a pair of local siblings on opposite sides, as brothers Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Notre Dame) and Sonny Styles (Ohio State) lace up for their respective top-five teams.

The duo, two years apart, were standouts at nearby Pickerington Central High School (located just 30 minutes outside of downtown Columbus) before ultimately heading separate directions for college.

Lorenzo, now a sophomore, is expected to start at wide receiver after a strong finish to his inaugural season in South Bend. He tallied 24 catches for 344 yards as a freshman, culminating with a breakout performance of 8 catches for 136 yards and his first collegiate touchdown in the Fiesta Bowl.

Plenty of eyes will be on the 6-foot-1, 200-pound target out wide rocking jersey No. 4 ... especially after leading aerial threat Avery Davis recently suffered a torn ACL.

Sonny, originally a 2023 prospect before choosing to reclassify in earl December, lost his black stripe for Ohio State this week and is full-go as part of the Silver Bullets.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound specimen continues learning the ropes at safety and hopes to contribute in multiple ways. He settled No. 77 in the final SI99 recruiting rankings and one of the most heralded prospects at his position. Keep an eye out for the potential impact of No. 20 sooner than later!

Their father, Lorenzo Sr., played three years (as a linebacker) at Ohio State before getting selected in the third round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in the league and won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams.

Pay attention to both of these local products moving forward ... They likely won't disappoint their respective fan bases!

-----

-----

