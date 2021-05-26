2021 Washington Defensive End J.T. Tuimoloau Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

The Buckeyes will finally welcome their lone remaining target in the 2021 recruiting cycle to campus.

As first reported by Buckeye Scoop and since confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau will take his long-awaited official visit to Ohio State on June 18-20.

The 6-foot-5 and 277-pound Tuimoloau just wrapped up his senior season, which was postponed to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now he’ll embark on a busy summer schedule that will also see him take official visits to Alabama, Oregon, USC and Washington.

It’s expected that he’ll visit the Trojans on June 4-6, Crimson Tide on June 11-13 and Ducks on June 25-27, as well as the Huskies sometime in July, before making his college decision.

Tuimoloau, who is considered the second-best strong side defensive end and No. 2 overall player in the class of 2021, has never been to Columbus but has been able to build a strong bond with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson from afar.

The Buckeyes have long been viewed as the favorite for Tuimoloau given his relationship with sophomore tight end Gee Scott – his former high school teammate – and freshman wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, another Washington native. But he also keeps things relatively close to the vest, and the looming visits will ultimately make or break his recruitment.

-----

You may also like:

First Look At Ohio State's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shoes

Incoming Freshman Malaki Branham Might Ask To Wear Jimmy Jackson's No. 22

Ohio State Announces Name, Image And Likeness Partnership With Opendorse

Big Ten Media Days To Be Held In Indianapolis Instead Of Chicago

Former Ohio State WR Johnnie Dixon Signs With Dallas Cowboys

Ohio Senator Proposes Name, Image And Likeness Legislation

QB Quinn Ewers Named Ohio State's Top Commit By SI All-American

Ohio State Signee Malaki Branham Named To Jordan Brand Classic

Anonymous Coaches Believe Ohio State Is A Top-Tier Basketball Program

Several Ohio State Players On Mel Kiper's 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

Broncos View Former Ohio State LB Baron Browning As Special Athlete

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook