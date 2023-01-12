Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Named Chicago Bears’ President And CEO

The Chicago Bears on Thursday morning officially named Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren as their new president and CEO, replacing Ted Phillips, who retired after 23 years in the role.

“Kevin is a man of integrity, respect and excellence, all of which are critical core values of the Chicago Bears, and we welcome his perspective and diverse thought to lead this storied organization," Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement.

“He is a proven leader who has many times stepped outside of his comfort zone to challenge status quo for unconventional growth and prosperity. In this role, Warren will serve in the primary leadership position of the franchise to help bring the next Super Bowl championship trophy home to Bears fans.”

The 59-year-old Warren succeeded Jim Delany in 2020 after more than two decades in front office roles with the NFL’s St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, leading their efforts to build U.S. Bank Stadium and secure Super Bowl LII.

Warren received criticism early in his tenure for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, as the conference initially cancelled its 2020 football season before reversing course to play an eight-game schedule as other conferences remained on course.

He bounced back last summer when the Big Ten lured UCLA and USC from the Pac-12, a move that will officially take place in 2024, and signed a record-setting television rights deal worth more than $8 billion over the next seven years.

Warren is now the shortest-tenured commissioner in conference history, as William R. Reed held the position from 1961-71 before passing away in office at the age of 55. Delany, meanwhile, led the Big Ten for 30 years before announcing his retirement.

