Ryan Day on Justin Fields' NFL Readiness

With the NFL Draft one month away, Day spoke about Fields potential to burst on the NFL scene.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day visited with the media on Monday afternoon, 24 hours before the Buckeyes host their Pro Day, but also exactly one month before the start of the NFL Draft.

Without a doubt, former Buckeye quarterback Justin Fields is the team's most-talked-about Draft candidate. Hype is certainly not an indication of future success, but Day has been pretty vocal recently about why he thinks Fields can break the mold of recent Ohio State quarterbacks that haven't exploded on the professional scene.

Here's what Day said on Monday when he was asked an open-ended question on what he might tell an NFL scout regarding why his team should draft Fields.

"Whatever they teach in terms of a scheme, he's going to pick that up very, very quickly," Day said Monday. "And he's very, very competitive. So when you combine the talent, the size, the arm strength, his competitiveness, his toughness, his intelligence, it kind of checks all the boxes. If you were trying to design a quarterback, to me, Justin fits that prototype."

"Whether he's ready-made to be the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, that's up to them, every team has to make their own decision," Day said of Fields. "But I know this: Everything you invest in that kid, you're going to get back. It's just a matter of the fit.

"Someone's going to take a shot at him here early in the draft and they're going to have a franchise quarterback for a long time."

Fields will have eyeballs from all 32 teams across the league tomorrow, March 30 during his Pro Day in Columbus. Without an in-person NFL Scouting Combine this year because of the pandemic, this is his one shot to impress NFL teams in person one final time before a franchise commits millions of dollars to him.

Late last week, the San Francisco 49ers traded with the Miami Dolphins to move up in the draft, acquiring the No. 3 overall pick and ramping up speculation that they might take Fields in that spot. With Urban Meyer publicly acknowledging Jacksonville is trending toward drafting Trevor Lawrence and with the New York Jets rumored to be taking BYU's Zach Wilson, Fields, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Alabama's Mac Jones would likely be the next QB's off the board.

Time will tell where Fields winds up, but Ryan Day is a firm believer in Justin's ability to win at the next level.

