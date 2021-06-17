Justin Fields, Adelaide Aquilla Named Ohio State's Athletes Of Year

Fields becomes the 12th football player to win the award and third in as many years.

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and senior shot putter Adelaide Aquilla were named the Buckeyes’ male and female athletes of the year on Thursday afternoon.

They will both be placed on the ballot for the Big Ten athlete of the year awards, which will be announced by the conference on July 13.

Fields, who was the No. 11 overall pick of the Chicago Bears in this year’s NFL Draft, three for 2,100 yards and 22 touchdowns to lead the Buckeyes to an appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship this past season. He was named the Big Ten’s offensive player and quarterback of the year, as well as the winner of the Chicago Tribune’s Silver Football, given annually to the conference’s most valuable player.

Fields, who also finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, becomes the 12th football player to win the award and third in as many years, joining former quarterback Dwayne Haskins and former defensive end Chase Young in 2019 and 2020, respectfully.

Aquilla, meanwhile, won both the indoor and outdoor national championship in shot put this year and is currently in Eugene, Ore., training for the U.S. Olympic Trials. She is the seventh women’s track and field athlete to win the award.

