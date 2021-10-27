Film Review: Ohio State Defense Silences Indiana

After allowing an opening drive for a touchdown, the Buckeyes only surrendered 53 yards of offense the rest of the game to the Hoosiers.

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes. If you missed our breakdown of the offense, click here!

Buckeye Defense

BuckeyesNow publisher Brendan Gulick mentioned during the Instant Analysis segment how dominant and unbelievable the stats were for the OSU Defense. It is worth repeating that the Hoosiers only gained 53 yards of offense on 39 plays after their opening drive of 15 plays and 75 yards. You may want to read this again!

The front seven completely controlled the line of scrimmage and spent a lot of time on the other side with 5 sacks and 14 tackles for losses. Because of the 37 straight points in the first half, the Buckeyes backups were able to get plenty of snaps in the second half.

The first clip shows the front four collapsing the pocket and DT Ty Hamilton recording the sack (note the dismay of two Hoosier fans at the end of the clip):

The relentless pursuit by the Buckeyes was in full effect on Saturday. The first clip you will see the number of white jerseys in the screen to get to the football, while the second clip shows the explosive get-off and ability to read the play by defensive end Zach Harrison (No. 9).

Following the clip, you will see the still photo of how quick he off the snap he is after reading the tackle over him pull.

