Film Review: Ohio State Offense Shredded Indiana

Here are some of our favorite plays from last weekend.

Throughout the season, we will break down game film to spotlight certain plays that went well for the Buckeyes and others that did not. This week’s film breakdown highlights the plays that were successful for the Buckeyes.

Buckeye Offense

For those who believe the Buckeye offense is the most unstoppable in college football, Saturday’s performance against the Hoosiers should give even more assurance in this belief.

After a 7-7 tie, the Buckeyes made it clear who was the better team by scoring 37 straight points and 30 in the second quarter alone. C.J. Stroud and TreVeyon Henderson continue to bolster their resume as not just two of the best freshman at their positions, but two of the best in the nation. Stroud was 22-of-28 for 266 yards, 4 TD's and zero INT's before giving way to Kyle McCord and Jack Miller. Henderson averaged 9 yards per carry and had 3 TD's (2 rushing, 1 receiving).

Eleven different Buckeyes had a reception, including TE Jeremy Ruckert who finished with five catches for 47 yards and two scores. He is one of the most complete players at his position and should be one of the first TE's taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The consistent and dominant play by the Buckeye offensive line paved the way for 539 total yards, which was more than 400 yards beyond what what the Hoosiers gained. The first clip shows the large hole created by the offensive line to spur Miyan Williams opening touchdown run:

Stroud made some throws on Saturday that further proved his arm talent. The first is a post route to Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 11) over the middle in the between the safety and linebacker Micah McFadden (No. 47). The second clip he makes a check at the line with presence of man coverage and throws a nice back shoulder throw to Garrett Wilson (No. 5) who attacking man coverage:

One area during a game that doesn’t show up in the box score is physicality. This screen play below highlights the physical dominance of the Buckeyes. Notice the block by Ruckert (No. 88) on one of the best linebackers in the country McFadden (47), the pancake block by LT Thayer Munford (No. 75) and the powerful finish by Henderson. Below is the sideline and end zone view:

TreVeon Henderson’s combination of power and breakaway speed is garnering national attention. His ability to put his foot in the ground to change directions is also spectacular. Watch the cut he makes to make the would-be-tackler miss and gain an additional 20 yards:

