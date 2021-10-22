    • October 22, 2021
    Thayer Munford Loves The Future Of The O-Line Room

    This year's offensive line has undergone several key changes, but the Buckeyes are building some fantastic depth.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Senior captain Thayer Munford has perhaps the most well-respected voice in the offensive line room. Munford hasn't been 100 percent healthy this year, but he takes a ton of pride in being the team's Block O recipient and making sure his unit is prepared to paly at a high level.

    This year's team has showcased some impressive depth, but first time starters  Luke Wypler and Dawand Jones have really impressed.

    Wypler, a redshirt-freshman, was named to the watchlist for the 2021 Remington Trophy. This award recognizes the best center in NCAA Division 1 football.

    Munford said Wypler being in the running for the award is a testament to his growth as a player.

    “It shows how mature he is,” Munford said, “I couldn't be more proud of him.”

    Munford said Wypler is very curious and always asking questions, but that he is also confident in his abilities.

    Munford then reminisced about the first time he met Jones at the Spring Game in 2018. The first thing out of the senior’s mouth was his reaction to Jones’ size.

    “Aw he big,” Munford said, “He’s huge.”

    No kidding. Jones might be wearing the biggest jersey Nike has ever made.

    Munford has since adjusted to the 6-foot-8, 360-pound Jones, and has even grown to fear the tremendous speed he brings to the field.

    “I’m still not used to seeing a 380, 360 person move as fast as he does,” Munford said, “It’s kind of scary.”

    Munford, a senior from Cincinnati, is playing in his final season with the Buckeyes after becoming a household name to the Scarlet and Gray faithful.

    It’s always a good sign when a veteran player speaks highly of those who will take over once they leave. No doubt the Ohio State offensive line is in good hands even after Munford departs the program.

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums.

