Ruckert Addresses Offensive Concerns Ahead of Akron

Watch what the Buckeye tight end told the media on Wednesday night.

Questions continue to swirl around this year’s Buckeyes, even two weeks after the Oregon Ducks stunned Ohio State in Columbus, 38-25.

Senior Jeremy Ruckert addressed concerns over Ohio State’s recent offensive struggles Wednesday. Ruckert said he thought the offense has room to improve, but has the skill to become a powerful force in college football.

“I feel like we’re coming along really well,” Ruckert said, “Obviously we didn't get the outcome we wanted in Week 2, but I think we’re building on that.”

The tight end said the recent struggles stemmed from minute adjustments that can be fixed.

“Seems like we’re just a little bit off here and there,” Ruckert said, “A little bit more extra details during practice, during the week maybe will get us to take that extra step and become the offense we believe we are.”

Ruckert remains optimistic despite the questions, and is excited to show Buckeye Nation the new and improved offense against Akron on Saturday.

“We’re excited for what's coming forward and I think we’re going to take that step,” Ruckert said.

Ruckert also reflected on the team's second-half comeback that pushed the Buckeyes past the Golden Gophers.

“I think that was a big wake up moment for us of looking at ourselves in the mirror and what we have to do moving forward,” Ruckert said.

Ruckert then reiterated he and his teammates are ready to take the next step and come into their true form as a dynamic offense.

Ohio State's' tight end room probably doesn't get the credit that it deserves. It can tend to be a thankless job at times. But Ruckert leads a room that is exceptionally talented and has played aggressively this season.

“We’re pretty much always going to be at the point of attack,” Ruckert said, “(We’re) focusing on, when your number is called in the run game or the pass game, making that play just to help our team.”

Ruckert ended his discussion by weighing in on quarterback C.J. Stroud. It was clear the redshirt-freshman QB had Ruckert’s full support despite his shaky start.

“I’m sure he wants a couple throws back here and there,” Ruckert said,” From us inside the locker room, we feel him and we’ve got his back all day.”

