WATCH: Justin Fields Records 4.44 40-Yard Dash Time

Fields runs an extremely fast time for a quarterback, one of the best all time by a QB.

Justin Fields is an extremely talented athlete - anyone that has watched him perform at Ohio State over the last two seasons could see that. But during Tuesday's Pro Day on campus, the Buckeye quarterback showed just how fast he is.

Fields officially checked in at 6-foot-3, 227 pounds on Tuesday and he ran a ridiculously fast 4.44 40-yard dash. His time is unofficial, and while most scouts had him at that mark, one scout had him at 4.43 seconds.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the only other quarterback to run faster than Fields at the Scouting Combine since 2006 was Robert Griffin III, who ran a 4.41 at the Combine in 2012.

Ohio State will make many of the players that competed today available for interviews with media members after the workouts conclude. Fields is expected to be among those who speak afterwards. Unfortunately, today's event is closed to local media because of the pandemic. But you can watch live coverage on Big Ten Network, with reports from ESPN and NFL Network as well.

We will live stream all media availability after today's event on our YouTube channel.

