As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Michigan running back Blake Corum plans to play today against Ohio State despite suffering a left knee injury in last week’s win over Illinois.

“Sources said Corum isn’t expected to be 100 percent in the wake of the injury, and the number of carries he will receive and his general effectiveness when he does get the ball are questions lingering over his return,” Thamel said.

Corum, who has rushed for 1,457 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, went down late in the first half of the 19-17 win over the Fighting Illini. He walked to the locker room under his own power, where he received x-rays, before returning to the drive on the third quarter.

The junior then played two snaps, including one carry for five yards, before watching the remainder of the game from the sideline. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward that Corum’s knee was “structurally good,” but declined to provide an update on his status during the week.

“The Michigan staff is expected to monitor Corum closely in warm-ups, but the anticipation is that he will play and see how he can handle the pain,” Thamel said. “Corum told the local media in Michigan this week that he was ‘good’ while handing out turkeys to local families in need.”

Backup running back Donovan Edwards was held out against Illinois due to a hand injury, but he is also expected to attempt to play against the Buckeyes. He’s rushed for 471 yards and four touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 179 yards and two more scores this season.

The Wolverines have rushed for 243.8 yards per game this season, which is good for fourth in the country. If Corum and/or Edwards are unable to play, freshman C.J. Stokes, sophomore Tavierre Dunlap and walk-on Isaiah Gash will be asked to carry the load on Saturday.

