2022 Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter LB C.J. Hicks Signs With Ohio State

Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    2022 Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter Linebacker C.J. Hicks Signs With Ohio State

    The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from the top-rated player in the state.
    Author:

    HICKS PROFILE

    Hometown: Kettering, Ohio

    High School: Archbishop Alter

    Size: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

    Composite Ranking: ★★★★★

    Commitment Date: May 1, 2020

    Recruitment Recap: Hicks burst onto the recruiting scene with a strong performance at a one-day camp in Columbus in June 2019, but didn’t land an offer from Ohio State until the following April. 

    Once that happened, it was only a matter of time before Hicks committed to the Buckeyes. He officially jumped on board in May 2020 and immediately took on a leadership role in the class, ignoring offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Oregon along the way.

    Affectionately referred to as “Captain Buckeye,” Hicks attended every home game and was constantly recruiting others to join him at Ohio State, whether it was on social media or on the sidelines on game day.

    Evaluation: “Hicks paces one of the stronger position groups at the top with the combination of elite length, three-phase athleticism and that knack for finding the football," SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. "Hicks will return punts and make plays on offense, but he is most at home attacking the ball carrier and/or quarterback from depth.

    "The twitch is easy to see on tape and he can finish behind his pads as well. As he continues to focus on the intricacies of being a college linebacker, like taking more efficient paths to the football, Hicks has the chance to get a lot better in a relatively short amount of time."

    Hicks was named a Butkus Award finalist this fall after a senior season in which he recorded 79 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and two interceptions, one of which he returned 99 yards for a touchdown.

    -----

    Read More

    Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

    -----

    You may also like:

    2022 Hubbard, Ohio, RB T.C. Caffey Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

    2022 IMG Academy K Jayden Fielding Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

    Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson Named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Finalist

    2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Commits To Ohio State

    How Curry's Commitment Impacts Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

    Curry On Ohio State's Loss To Michigan: “It Won’t Happen Again”

    -----

    Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

    Join the BuckeyesNow community!
    Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
    Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
    Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
    Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

    C.J. Hicks
    Recruiting

    2022 Kettering (Ohio) Archbishop Alter LB C.J. Hicks Signs With Ohio State

    15 seconds ago
    Tony Alford and Kye Stokes
    Recruiting

    2022 Florida S Kye Stokes Signs With Ohio State

    7 minutes ago
    Ryan Turner
    Recruiting

    2022 Florida CB Ryan Turner Signs With Ohio State

    11 minutes ago
    Kojo Antwi and Brian Hartline
    Recruiting

    2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Signs With Ohio State

    16 minutes ago
    Jyaire Brown
    Recruiting

    2022 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West CB Jyaire Brown Signs With Ohio State

    20 minutes ago
    C.J. Hicks
    Recruiting

    LIVE BLOG: Coverage Of Ohio State Football’s 2021 Early Signing Period

    1 hour ago
    T.C. Caffey
    Recruiting

    2022 Hubbard, Ohio, RB T.C. Caffey Commits To Ohio State As PWO

    6 hours ago
    Jayden Fielding
    Recruiting

    2022 IMG Academy K Jayden Fielding Commits To Ohio State As Preferred Walk-On

    11 hours ago