Ryan Day Weighs In On Buckeyes Off-Season Progress

Ohio State's head coach visits with the media for the first time since the Rose Bowl concluded. He chats about the coaching changes and new faces that have made their way into the program this past month.

So much has changed for the Ohio State Buckeyes over the last 30 days since the 2021 season wrapped up with a wild, comeback victory in Pasadena.

With several new coaches on staff and a bunch of new players (both freshmen that early-enrolled into the program and a few transfers), the Buckeyes have a new look and a renewed spirit as they go through winter work outs and prepare for the 2022 season.

Ryan Day hasn't visited with the media since New Year's Day after beating Utah, so there is plenty to talk about with the Buckeyes' leader.

Watch LIVE or ON-DEMAND as Ryan Day gives the latest news and info with the Buckeyes.

