Who is Ohio State's September MVP?

The Buckeyes have had a rocky defensive start, but the offense sure has had some amazing individual performances.

This question was posed during our recent Buckeye Breakdown Preview and Prediction Podcast and I thought it was an interesting topic.

My gut reaction was to say freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson without much hesitation. After not playing a senior year of high school, Henderson broke Archie Griffin's single-game freshman rushing record in just his third game as a Buckeye. Through four games, he's scored six rushing touchdowns, averaged a ridiculous 9.5 yards per carry on 46 touches and he's improving in pass protection. He also burst on the scene Week 1 with a 70-yard screen pass for a score. He's clearly becoming Ohio State's best option at tailback, despite their being a crowded room.

But I don't want to short-change Garrett Wilson or Jaxon Smith-Njigba either. C.J. Stroud has had good numbers, but given a few mistakes and his absence against Akron, I chose to leave him out of consideration. Wilson leads the team with 391 yards and three touchdowns, while Jaxon Smith-Njigba has 16 catches for 283 and three scores. I think Chris Olave has been very reliable (as always), but he had a game with zero catches and one of his touchdowns was scored on a shovel pass.

Since we are splitting hairs here, I think Wilson and Smith-Njigba both deserve consideration. Jaxon's 145 yards and two touchdowns against Oregon were very memorable. Wilson has been a big factor as both a receiver and on special teams. While I wouldn't trade either guy for anyone, Henderson's performance stands out to me as the best so far this year.

Who is your MVP so far?

