Paul Finebaum: "Harbaugh Is Incapable of Beating Buckeyes"

One of ESPN's most recognizable college football analysts says Michigan won't get past the Buckeyes with Jim Harbaugh leading the charge.

ESPN's Paul Finebaum is never afraid to speak his mind.

While most of the time, Ohio State fans tend to get irritated with his love for the SEC, his comments on Wednesday morning's GET UP show probably have Buckeye Nation in lockstep with him.

"What do we think, is this the year, is this the week he finally does it?" asked host Mike Greenberg.

Finebaum's response was pretty adamant.

"No, no, no," he said. "Greeny you can ask me this question until I'm 150 and the answer is still no. I don't think this Michigan team - although they are better than they have been, significantly better - can beat Ohio State. This is a really good, if not great Ohio State team and I think there is something in Jim Harbaugh's brain. I don't know what it is, I don't really want to know. He is incapable, incapable Greeny of beating his biggest rival."

Harbaugh has had a tough time against higher quality competition in his time at Michigan. He is just 22-22 against Power 5 teams that have at least a .500 record since 2015. He is 0-5 against the Buckeyes, has lost back-to-back games to in-state rival Michigan State, is just 1-4 in bowl games and is 0-9 against top-15 opponents on the road.

In five years against the Buckeyes, Harbaugh's team has never entered with a record worse than 8-3. But Ohio State has scored an average of 44.2 points per game against Michigan and the Buckeyes have won those five games by an average of 19 points (almost three touchdowns) pe

As Big Ten Media Days back in July, Michigan's coach said he will "beat Ohio State or die trying."

Just don't count Paul Finebaum among those who believe he'll pull it off this weekend.

The Buckeyes and Wolverines kick off on Saturday at noon up at The Big House.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Chris Olave On Biletnikoff Snub: “All Three Of Us Should've Been On There”

Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

Ohio State's OL Named Joe Moore Award Semifinalist

Ohio State K Noah Ruggles Named Lou Groza Award Finalist

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud Named Davey O'Brien Award Finalist

Ohio State LB Commit C.J. Hicks Named High School Butkus Award Finalist

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!