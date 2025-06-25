Ohio State Predicted to Beat Michigan in Pursuit of Top WR Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are battling the Michigan Wolverines for another recruit, and they appear to have the inside track to landing him.
Three-star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford has revealed that he will announcing his commitment this Friday, and he has narrowed down his choices to Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Indiana, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
That's a whole lot of big-name schools, but if Steve Wiltfong of On 3 is accurate, the Buckeyes may not have anything to worry about, as he says that Ohio State is "going to be hard to beat" in the battle for Guilford, who just spent some time at the Buckeyes' recruitment camp.
Guilford — a class of 2026 prospect — is the 68th-ranked wide receiver in the nation and the top-ranked player in the state of Indiana, via 247 Sports' composite rankings.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver may not carry the same cachet of someone like Chris Henry, but he is a very intriguing prospect, and as everyone knows, Ohio State does a tremendous job of developing wide receivers.
Guilford has already raved about the Buckeyes, so it does seem like the youngster is leaning toward heading to Columbus.
Ohio State boasted what was probably the best receiving corps in the country last year with Jeremiah Smith, Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate comprising the team's top three at the position. Egbuka made the jump to the NFL earlier this offseason, but the Buckeyes still have Smith and Tate as well as numerous potential breakout options for 2025.
We'll see if Guilford eventually comes on board for 2026.
