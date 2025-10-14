Jets Legend Nick Mangold Sends Heartfelt Message Amid Health Concerns
The New York Jets and NFL world were recently hit with a crushing message from seven-time Pro Bowler Nick Mangold.
The 41-year-old retired NFL star announced on Twitter/X that he's battling chronic kidney disease due to genetic defect. Mangold is looking for a kidney donor with type O blood and he's reached out to the NFL world, Ohio State fanbase, and Jets fanbase in search of potential life-saving help.
Here's the full statement from Mangold:
"To my NY Jets & Ohio State Buckeye communities, This isn't an easy message to share, but I want to be open about what's been happening with me and my health. In 2006, 1 was diagnosed with a genetic defect that has led to chronic kidney disease," Mangold wrote in a statement to Twitter/X on Tuesday. "After a rough summer, I'm undergoing dialysis as we look for a kidney transplant. I always knew this day would come, but I thought I would have had more time. Unfortunately, I do not have any family able to donate at this time, so this is why I'm reaching out to you, our NY Jets and Ohio State communities. I am in need of a kidney donor with type O blood.
Ex-Jets center Nick Mangold sends heartfelt message to NFL world
"If you are willing to find out if you could be a match and donate a kidney to me please go to this site https://columbiasurgery.org/kidney-transplant and click the link to indicate I WANT TO DONATE MY KIDNEY. Use my full name, Nicholas Mangold, and my birthday, 1/13/1984. I am deeply grateful to anyone that would consider donating. Most of all, I'm thankful for my family, who have been my rock every step of the way. This situation has reminded me how lucky I am to have such an amazing family, friends, and community behind me. While this has been a tough stretch, I'm staying positive and focused on the path ahead. I'm looking forward to better days and getting back to full strength soon. l'll see you all at MetLife Stadium & The Shoe very soon. With Gratitude, Nick Mangold."
Mangold spent all 11 years of his NFL career with the Jets, making the Pro Bowl seven times and being named an All-Pro on three different occasions.
He debuted in the NFL in 2006 which is the same year he was diagnosed with the genetic defect that has him fighting for his life in 2025.
He's been retired since 2016, but the Jets legend has stayed very involved and connected with his former team. Now he's asking for help from the same team and fans he once played for.
