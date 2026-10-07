Ohio State Team Statistics Rankings Heading into Week 6 and What They Mean

Ohio State has kicked off the 2026 college football season with a 4-1 record, with their only loss coming in a blown second half lead at No. 1 Texas.

The offense has looked like one of the best in the country, with the combination of quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith forming arguably the best duo on any offense the last two seasons.

The defense has been productive, but not to the same standing as last season’s No. 1 scoring defense. Yet, after a disappointing showing against Illinois last week, it held Iowa to only six points through three quarters in a top-15 matchup.

Five weeks into the season, here is where statistically Ohio State stands in the country heading into a matchup this Saturday against Maryland.

Total Offense: 514.4 Yards Per Game: 7th in FBS/1st in Big Ten

Ohio State’s offense has been one of the most electric to watch in the country, and the statistics back it up.

They produce the most yards a game in a loaded Big Ten conference and have a top-10 unit in the country. They also rank in the top-20 in points per game with 42.2.

At the rate Smith and Sayin are playing right now, and the added ability of Sayin making plays with his legs, it is hard to see this offense slowing down anytime soon.

Passing Offense: 357.0 Yards Per Game: 2nd in FBS/1st in Big Ten

Smith through five games into his junior year has already broken program records in receiving yards, receptions and touchdowns and currently sits as the Heisman favorite.

Sayin has shown off his world-class accuracy, but mainly to Smith. It will be interesting to see going forward how good he can be getting to his other reads and getting others more involved in stiffer competition looming on the schedule.

Rushing Offense: 157.4 Yards Per Game: 71st in FBS/7th in Big Ten

For an offense that ranks top-10 in the country, the run game production not being even in the top-50 is concerning.

Especially with only facing two true good defenses to this point where they averaged under 4 yards a rush, this could come back to bite this offense down the stretch as they see possibly 4 ranked opponents the rest of the way.

Third Down Conversion Success: 46.7%: 36th in FBS/6th in Big Ten

This another semi-alarming number for the Buckeyes, as this highlights how much the big plays have buoyed this offense.

Until more options in the passing game become more of a threat, which Devin McCuin did Saturday, and the rushing game looks more consistent, this could also be a looming problem for this offense.

Total Defense: 267.0 Yards Allowed Per Game: 18th in FBS/5th in Big Ten

It is not the same kind of stout as last year’s defense, but it has been very solid for the most part.

The element still missing is a pass rush that can abruptly end another team’s drive, which is needed against elite quarterbacks later in the season.

Rushing Defense: 99.0 Yards Allowed Per Game: 25th in FBS/5th in Big Ten

Outside of a lackluster performance against Illinois, the rush defense has been very solid.

The rotational linebacker core has been very productive and the defensive line has not allowed much push. What will be interesting to see is if this group can create more turnovers in the run game.

Pass Defense: 168.0 Yards Per Game: 24th in FBS/6th in Big Ten

The unit that returned the most production from last year’s defense has shown their experience so far. Their coverage downfield has made quarterbacks uncomfortable and have looked to clear up some big play issues that seemed apparent the first four weeks.

Devin Sanchez will be one to watch going forward, as he has had a little bit of a penalty problem but can push this higher as he continues to grow more comfortable through the season.

Opponent Third Down Conversion Success: 38.0%: 78th in FBS/12th in Big Ten

Another alarming number for this Buckeye team is this conversion rate, as it also does not match the production this defense has had.

The pass rush is a huge factor in this, as if the Buckeyes do not start getting to the quarterback it is hard to see this number improve.

Kickoff Return Average: 118th in FBS/18th in Big Ten

This is a number to take with a grain of salt, as Ohio State has had only three opportunities to return kicks, and two were first-game mistakes from freshman Legend Bey.

It will be interesting what the freshman with more opportunities can do to set the Ohio State offense up with better opportunities.

Punt Return Average: 114th in FBS/17th in Big Ten

Another number to take with a grain of salt, as they also have only returned three punts as a group.

The last time Ohio State returned a punt for a touchdown was in 2024 when NFL safety Caleb Downs did it against Indiana, and it will be interesting if somebody out of the talented wide receiver room can break one.