SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Quick Look: Schools with Most Verbal Commits on Preseason SI99 List, Plenty Remain Undecided

Adam Prescott

After a full month of unveiling positional rankings, SI All-American announced its Preseason SI99 list Monday morning to reflect the top 99 college football prospects (regardless of position) in the recruiting class of 2021.

As evident by its No. 1 overall class throughout recent months, it was not a huge surprise that Ohio State led all college with an impressive 10 prospects making the cut. Alabama, charging hard this summer and now right on the Buckeyes’ heels, landed eight commits on the Preseason SI99.

Next in line were Clemson (6), Georgia (5), Michigan (4), Notre Dame (4), Oklahoma (4) and Tennessee. That rundown will surely change moving forward as 24 prospects are not committed anywhere at the moment, including a eight inside the top 20.

Florida (16) and Georgia (14) were the states with the most prospects represented. See below for the entire list of future Buckeyes that made the list.

3. Jack Sawyer – defensive end
8. TreVeyon Henderson – running back
31. Donovan Jackson – offensive lineman
39. Marvin Harrison Jr. – wide receiver
52. Evan Pryor – running back
53. Jordan Hancock – cornerback
57. Kyle McCord – quarterback
62. Reid Carrico – linebacker
78. Mike Hall – defensive tackle
79. Jakailin Johnson – cornerback

The above list has the opportunity to grow as Ohio State is still certainly in the mix for a handful of those available prospects. Included in the bunch is defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (2), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (10), defensive lineman Tywone Malone (16), offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (61) and safety Derrick Davis Jr. (80).

SI All-American candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 official finalists in November and culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Winter Logistics and Dome Stadium Options for Big Ten Football

Where could some teams play in the event of frigid weather, and how far would they have to travel?

Tyler Stephen

by

LanceManyon

Ohio State Parents Planning Another Protest

Ohio State Football parent Randy Wade is organizing another demonstration on Saturday, this time at Ohio Stadium. He was the brainchild behind the gathering at Big Ten HQ last Friday. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

WoodyHazeDetractor

Buckeye Breakfast: Chase Young, Ezekiel Elliott and Salaries of Big Ten Presidents

Washington "being smart" with star defensive end, Zeke explains dealing with COVID and Big Ten presidents remain in the news.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Part I: Projecting the NFL Rookie Seasons of Former Buckeyes

BuckeyesNow is projecting out the NFL rookie seasons of former players, beginning with those drafted in rounds 4-7 last April. Read more.

Eddie Marotta

by

ByKyleKelly

SI All-American: Ten Ohio State Commits Make Preseason SI99 List

Jack Sawyer (3) spearheads a quartet of future Buckeyes in the top 40.

Adam Prescott

Ohio State Cardiologist Studying Effects of Myocarditis in Athletes

The doctor found myocarditis in close to 15 percent of athletes who had the virus, almost all of whom experienced mild or no symptoms. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Mike Conley Scores 26 for Utah Jazz in Return to NBA Bubble

Former Buckeye recently left for the birth of his son, rejoined team this past week for playoffs.

Adam Prescott

Josh Myers: "This was supposed to be a national championship for us."

Offensive lineman, and team captain, says during interview for ESPN College Football piece.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Report: Every Big Ten Athletic Director Wanted Fall Football

Nebraska athletic director told the Omaha World Herald that every one of his colleagues wanted to play this fall, but they were not part of critical decisions that shaped the leagues' future. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Undrafted Ohio State Players Currently in the NFL

A look at the 12 former Buckeyes on league rosters despite not being drafted out of college.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly