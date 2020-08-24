After a full month of unveiling positional rankings, SI All-American announced its Preseason SI99 list Monday morning to reflect the top 99 college football prospects (regardless of position) in the recruiting class of 2021.



As evident by its No. 1 overall class throughout recent months, it was not a huge surprise that Ohio State led all college with an impressive 10 prospects making the cut. Alabama, charging hard this summer and now right on the Buckeyes’ heels, landed eight commits on the Preseason SI99.

Next in line were Clemson (6), Georgia (5), Michigan (4), Notre Dame (4), Oklahoma (4) and Tennessee. That rundown will surely change moving forward as 24 prospects are not committed anywhere at the moment, including a eight inside the top 20.

Florida (16) and Georgia (14) were the states with the most prospects represented. See below for the entire list of future Buckeyes that made the list.

3. Jack Sawyer – defensive end

8. TreVeyon Henderson – running back

31. Donovan Jackson – offensive lineman

39. Marvin Harrison Jr. – wide receiver

52. Evan Pryor – running back

53. Jordan Hancock – cornerback

57. Kyle McCord – quarterback

62. Reid Carrico – linebacker

78. Mike Hall – defensive tackle

79. Jakailin Johnson – cornerback

The above list has the opportunity to grow as Ohio State is still certainly in the mix for a handful of those available prospects. Included in the bunch is defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (2), wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (10), defensive lineman Tywone Malone (16), offensive tackle Tristan Leigh (61) and safety Derrick Davis Jr. (80).

SI All-American candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 official finalists in November and culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!