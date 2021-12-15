2022 Utah QB Devin Brown Signs With Ohio State

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    2022 Utah Quarterback Devin Brown Signs With Ohio State

    The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the nation's top-rated signal-callers.
    Hometown: Draper, Utah

    High School: Corner Canyon

    Size: 6-foot-3, 190-pounds

    Composite Ranking: ★★★★

    Commitment Date: Dec. 1, 2021

    Recruitment Recap: Brown was committed to USC when he landed an offer from Ohio State in October. He then took an official visit with the Buckeyes for the Nov. 20 blowout win over Michigan State and reopened his recruitment just three days after his trip wrapped up.

    The Arizona native also took official visits this fall to Ole Miss and Texas after USC fired head coach Clay Helton in September, but the Buckeyes ultimately sealed the deal with an in-home visit from head coach Ryan Day and quarterbacks coach Corey Dennis just days before his pledge.

    Evaluation: “Brown is a fundamentally sound quarterback that shows a good feel for the game,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “He has a quick release and his ball placement on short to intermediate throws impresses, which makes him an ideal fit for the Air Raid offense. He makes good decisions and as he gets more experience I expect to see him throw with better timing and anticipation.

    “That accuracy and those clean pocket fundamentals helped Brown thrive at the recent Elite 11 Finals. Brown finished as the fourth best quarterback at the event in our rankings, and his accuracy and consistency were keys to that success. Brown shows excellent touch on film and that was also on display in Los Angeles.”

    Brown threw for a state single-season record 4,881 yards and 57 touchdowns while leading the Chargers to an appearance in the state championship game this fall. He’s also able to make plays with his legs, as evidenced by his 430 rushing yards and eight additional scores on the ground.

