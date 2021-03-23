2023 Florida Defensive End Derrick LeBlanc Sets Unofficial Visit To Ohio State

The Buckeyes are set to receive a visit from one of the Sunshine State’s best underclassmen defensive ends.

Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola defensive end Derrick LeBlanc announced on Twitter this week that he’ll take an unofficial visit to Ohio State on June 6.

It’ll be the first time in Columbus for the 6-foot-4 and 235-pound Leblanc, who is not yet rated by any recruiting services but figures to be one of the top-rated defensive ends in the class of 2023 based on his recent top 10 that, in addition to the Buckeyes, included Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma, Texas A&M and USC, among others.

Leblanc came onto Ohio State’s radar during a strong sophomore season in which he recorded 49 tackles, nine tackles for loss and eight sacks and was named the Osceola News-Gazette’s defensive player of the year after leading the Kowboys to an appearance in the state championship game.

The Buckeyes extended an offer to LeBlanc and his teammate, 2023 defensive tackle John Walker, in November and they’ve both been in contact with head coach Ryan Day, defensive line coach Larry Johnson and running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford ever since.

Walker actually listed Ohio State in his own top 12 on March 17, which is notable given the two plan to play together in college. It’s unclear at this time if he plans to make the trip in June, as well.

It’s still too early to project how many players the Buckeyes will take along the defensive line in 2023, especially since Johnson has not yet accepted any commitments for current recruiting cycle. But Leblanc and Walker are among only a handful of players at the position with an offer at the moment, along with Mentor, Ohio, four-star end Brenan Vernon; Montgomery (Ala.) Carver four-star tackle James Smith; and Albany (Ga.) Dougherty end Stantavious Smith.

