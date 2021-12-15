2022 Arizona WR Kyion Grayes Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the nation's most explosive wideouts.

GRAYES PROFILE

Hometown: Chandler, Ariz.

High School: Chandler

Size: 6-foot-0, 175 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Feb. 28, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Grayes was committed to Arizona when Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline extended a scholarship offer in October 2020. He then saw his stock soar, picking up offers from Auburn, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Utah in the months thereafter.

After silently pledging his services to the Buckeyes that December, Grayes decommitted from the Wildcats and scheduled a three-day, self-guided trip to Columbus with his parents in order to make sure he made the right decision. He then made his commitment public in February.

Evaluation: “There are other Ohio State commits with higher profiles and maybe a bit more explosiveness, but Grayes is the most advanced pass catcher in the class,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “Grayes is a bit of a short strider off the line, and that can mask the speed he does in fact possess. His route-running ability is advanced for his age and he’s a strong pass catcher.

“Grayes has a knack for finding openings in the defense and he has the speed to run away from man coverage. Despite being just 175 pounds he will compete for the ball over the middle and he can win the occasional contested throw. Grayes has clean hands and top-notch focus on the football in traffic. He’s a shift athlete, which adds to his route running skill and makes him effective with the ball in his hands.”

