2022 Florida CB Ryan Turner Signs With Ohio State

    December 15, 2021
    2022 Florida Cornerback Ryan Turner Signs With Ohio State

    The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the country's most physical defensive backs.
    TURNER PROFILE

    Hometown: Hollywood, Fla.

    High School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep

    Size: 6-foot-0, 180 pounds

    Composite Ranking: ★★★★

    Commitment Date: May 5, 2021

    Recruitment Recap: Turner landed an offer from the Buckeyes in early February and quickly built a strong bond with defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, secondary coach Matt Barnes and offensive quality control coach/South Florida native Keenan Bailey.

    He notably took a four-day self-guided visit to Columbus in late March, and though he was unable to meet with the coaching staff or check out the facilities due to the recruiting dead period, the trip made a lasting impression on him and his family.

    Turner also took a self-guided visit to Clemson – the program that was widely viewed as the biggest threat in his recruitment – in late April, which led to him making his decision in early May.

    Evaluation: “Turner impresses in just about every setting,” SI All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia said. “The well-built cornerback is quite calm pre-snap, yet challenges wide receivers with patience and purpose at the line of scrimmage. 

    "Thereafter, Turner is stern in his leverage discipline to remain in phase relative to his assignment, with makeup speed to stay in the hip pocket of his assignment to all three levels. He will take an occasional gamble, with strong lateral explosiveness and instincts, but is relatively conservative in my experience watching him. 

    "He is one of the better off-man cover corners we’ve evaluated to date in the 2022 cycle.”

