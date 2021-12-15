2022 Florida DE Kenyatta Jackson Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the nation's top edge rushers.

JACKSON PROFILE

Hometown: Hollywood, Fla.

High School: Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Size: 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Oct. 19, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Jackson took official visits Alabama, Florida State, Ohio State and Oklahoma in June and subsequently narrowed his list of options to the Buckeyes and Sooners.

The trip to Columbus, which he made alongside teammate and four-star cornerback signee Ryan Turner, pushed Ohio State to the forefront of his recruitment. The duo then returned to campus in an unofficial capacity for the program’s Buckeye Bash and BBQ in late July.

Jackson had hoped to make a game day visit to Oklahoma this fall before announcing his college decision, but an in-school visit from defensive line coach Larry Johnson – who was able to make the trip to Florida during Ohio State’s off week in mid-October – ultimately sealed the deal for the Buckeyes.

Evaluation: “This is a huge get for Ohio State,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “These are the types of kids that they have gone down to South Florida to get, with the Bosa brothers, and this is another one – at least physically – that seems right in line with that.

“I don’t know if Kenyatta is as polished as the Bosa brothers, so any comparison there might be too high praise off the rip. But when you talk about the frame and there’s room to fill out here. I’m very curious to see how his body changes in a strength and conditioning program like Ohio State’s, but right now, the floor is an extremely physical and long edge rusher.”

Jackson recorded 61 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18 quarter back hurries and 15 sacks to lead the Lions to the the state championship this fall.

