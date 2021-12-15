2022 Florida S Kye Stokes Signs With Ohio State

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    2022 Florida Safety Kye Stokes Signs With Ohio State

    The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the Sunshine State's most versatile players.
    STOKES PROFILE

    Hometown: Seffner, Fla.

    High School: Armwood

    Size: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

    Composite Ranking: ★★★★

    Commitment Date: May 2, 2021

    Recruitment Recap: Ohio State running backs coach/area recruiter Tony Alford extended an offer to Stokes in late April after watching his junior film. The the Buckeyes weren’t the only team to throw their hat in the ring, though, as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Tennessee and South Carolina also offered at that time.

    Stokes felt an immediate connection with Ohio State’s staff – highlighted by a phone call with head coach Ryan Day, defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes – and committed to the program less than one week after receiving the offer.

    Evaluation: Those who have seen Stokes play in person have come away particularly impressed with his muscular frame and room for further physical growth. 

    It seems like Stokes' junior tape, which saw him record 34 tackles and five interceptions as a defensive back and haul in seven passes for 170 yards on offense, offered just a glimpse of his potential – hence the aforementioned offers.

    Another thing that stands out about Stokes is his self-reported 4.9 grade-point average, which receives a boost based upon his college prep courses. As a result, he’s been offered the opportunity to play football at prestigious academic institutions such as Dartmouth, Duke, Northwestern and Vanderbilt.

