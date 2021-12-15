2022 Georgia WR Kojo Antwi Signs With Ohio State

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    2022 Georgia Wide Receiver Kojo Antwi Signs With Ohio State

    The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the shiftiest route-runners in the country.
    Hometown: Suwanee, Ga.

    High School: Lambert

    Size: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

    Composite Ranking: ★★★★

    Commitment Date: July 5, 2020

    Recruitment Recap: Antwi landed an offer from the Buckeyes in November and quickly built a strong relationship with head coach Ryan Day, wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and linebackers coach/area recruiter Al Washington.

    Georgia and Texas A&M were viewed as the favorites to secure his pledge at various points throughout Antwi's recruitment, but it his official visit to Columbus on June 18-20 ultimately sealed the deal for the Buckeyes.

    He spent a considerable amount of time that weekend with the coaching staff, while his parents came away with the academic side of the university. He then announced his commitment just a few weeks later on his mother's birthday.

    Evaluation: “Antwi could be an outside receiver just as easily as he could play the slot, and that versatility is one of the many traits that stand out about this Ohio State commit,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “He has the body of a modern spread running back, and that frame and lower body strength makes him highly effective with the ball in his hands.

    “He can make plays in traffic and he shows a natural feel as a route runner, and one he gets more polish he’ll be a nightmare in the slot. Antwi explodes off the line and shows the second gear needed to get over the top of the defense. His speed/size combination is scary on crossing routes, which is perfectly suited for the Ohio State offense.”

