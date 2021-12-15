2022 West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West CB Jyaire Brown Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from the top-rated cornerback in the state.

BROWN PROFILE

Hometown: West Chester, Ohio

High School: Lakota West

Size: 6-foot-0, 178 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: April 22, 2020

Recruitment Recap: Brown picked up an offer from Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs in April 2020 thanks to former New Orleans Warren Easton offensive coordinator, Munchie Legaux, who played quarterback at Cincinnati while Coombs was the Bearcats’ associate head coach/defensive backs coach in 2011.

He then committed to the Buckeyes just four days later, becoming the first member of their 2022 recruiting class.

A Cincinnati native who moved to Louisiana when he was 4 years old, Brown transferred to West Chester Lakota West in June 2020, where he would eventually team up with Ohio State four-star offensive tackle signee Tegra Tshabola.

Evaluation: “Brown has long been a known name in the recruiting game and he seems to hold his own in coverage more times than not,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “With a slim, yet long frame, Brown has many strong physical traits and applies them well with the football in flight.

"Confidence shows up in person and on tape, along with timely play-making and a mature patience and understanding of when to up the aggression. On top of all that, there is a strong motor and high football IQ on display with his 2020 tape that makes one think he has what it takes to be the captain of the secondary one day in Columbus.”

