2022 Indiana DT Caden Curry Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the nation's most disruptive defensive linemen.

CURRY PROFILE

Hometown: Greenwood, Ind.

High School: Center Grove

Size: 6-foot-3, 250 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Dec. 14, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Curry landed an offer from head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson in May 2020 but was unable to visit campus – or any other school for that matter – until this past summer due to the coronavirus pandemic and coinciding recruiting dead period.

The Buckeyes were always viewed as the favorite his recruitment due to proximity, as well as the fact that his mother is originally from Columbus and he grew up rooting for the program. But Curry also wanted to take visits to other schools before making his decision.

Curry unofficially visited Alabama, Indiana and Ohio State over the summer, then took official visits with all three schools this fall. That helped him sort through his options, while an in-home visit from Day and Johnson earlier this month ultimately sealed the deal.

Evaluation: Curry was a highly productive and disruptive player in high school, as he recorded 290 tackles, 83.5 tackles for loss and 28 sacks for the Trojans. That includes 65 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and seven sacks while leading the program to its second straight Class 6A state title this fall.

After playing across the defensive line at Center Grove, Curry's compact frame and never-ending motor are best suited for the interior. He’s quick off the ball and able to get penetration up the middle thanks to his overall speed, but he’ll need to get stronger in order to play every down make an impact in the run game.

