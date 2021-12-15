2022 Texas WR Caleb Burton Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the Lone Star State's top playmakers.

BURTON PROFILE

Hometown: Austin, Texas

High School: Lake Travis

Size: 6-foot-0, 165 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: Nov. 23, 2020

Recruitment Recap: Burton picked up an offer from Ohio State in March 2020 and the Buckeyes instantly became the favorite in his recruitment thanks to wide receivers coach Brian Hartline’s track record of developing elite wideouts.

The Buckeyes also benefitted from having two wide receivers from Texas on their roster in Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who provided Burton with a blueprint for success in Columbus, as well as a commitment from his close friend, quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Burton then committed to Ohio State that November without ever visiting campus. He subsequently transferred from Del Valle, Texas, to Austin Lake Travis – Wilson’s alma mater – to finish out his high school career.

Evaluation: “Burton lacks ideal size but he’s the perfect fit for the Ohio State offense,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “He’s arguably the nation’s best route runner thanks to his quick burst off the line, ability to accelerate out of breaks and his elite feel for the game.

“Burton has top-notch ball skills, possessing fast, strong and confident hands. Despite the smaller stature, Burton shows the ability to win contested throws against high school players, and while he isn’t the most dynamic athlete, he can make plays in space from the outside and the slot.”

