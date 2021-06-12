Building The Buckeyes Discusses Ohio State's Official Visitors, Kaleb Brown Commitment

Host Andrew Lind discusses the latest happenings on the Ohio State recruiting trail.

Welcome to the first episode of “Building The Buckeyes,” a new podcast here at BuckeyesNow on Sports Illustrated that will focus primarily on Ohio State’s football recruiting efforts.

In this episode, host Andrew Lind discusses the massive recruiting weekend that was, the commitment of 2022 Chicago four-star wide receiver Kaleb Brown, the first few one-day camps and much more.

You can listen to “Building The Buckeyes” for free on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Podbean, Spotify and Stitcher.

Make sure to follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewMLind and stay tuned for our next episode. Thanks for listening!

-----

-----

