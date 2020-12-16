Buckeyes Officially Sign OT Ben Christman

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Offensive Tackle Ben Christman

Ben Christman, an offensive tackle and a consensus 4-star prospect, becomes an Ohio State Buckeye.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed offensive tackle BEN CHRISTMAN.

CHRISTMAN PROFILE

Hometown: Richfield, Ohio
High School: Revere

Height: 6-6
Weight: 299

Offers: Akron, Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Toledo, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Verbal Commitment Date: June 26, 2019

Recruited By: Tony Alford, Greg Studrawa

ESPN: 4-star - No. 130 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 124 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 225 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 88 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Christman is a guard, no ifs or buts about it, and that’s okay because Ohio State asks their guards to man up with three techniques and he will have no problems physically with those types of players. He’s a run block specialist and plays with a nasty demeanor.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON CHRISTMAN

Christman is built for close-quarters combat in the trenches with immense size, nasty O-lien mentality and true finishing power. He can hold his own if asked to get to the second level or kick-out with efficiency, but he flashes most dominant when compromising the defender lined up in front of him. 

LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

-----

