Buckeyes Officially Sign OT Ben Christman

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Offensive Tackle Ben Christman
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed offensive tackle BEN CHRISTMAN.
CHRISTMAN PROFILE
Hometown: Richfield, Ohio
High School: Revere
Height: 6-6
Weight: 299
Offers: Akron, Alabama, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa State, Kent State, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Toledo, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Verbal Commitment Date: June 26, 2019
Recruited By: Tony Alford, Greg Studrawa
ESPN: 4-star - No. 130 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 124 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 225 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 88 Overall
Christman is a guard, no ifs or buts about it, and that’s okay because Ohio State asks their guards to man up with three techniques and he will have no problems physically with those types of players. He’s a run block specialist and plays with a nasty demeanor.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON CHRISTMAN
Christman is built for close-quarters combat in the trenches with immense size, nasty O-lien mentality and true finishing power. He can hold his own if asked to get to the second level or kick-out with efficiency, but he flashes most dominant when compromising the defender lined up in front of him.
