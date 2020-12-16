Buckeyes Officially Sign RB Evan Pryor

Evan Pryor was recruited by dozens of schools across the nation, but the highly-rated running back is coming to Ohio State.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have signed running back Evan Pryor.

PRYOR PROFILE

Hometown: Cornelius, NC

High School: William Amos Hough

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

2019 Stats: 1,130 rushing yards with 86.9 rushing yards per game, 19 touchdowns, 164 carries.

Offers: Akron, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Verbal Commitment Date: March 16, 2020

Recruited By: Tony Alford

SI99 Rank: No. 52 Overall

ESPN: 4-star - No. 127 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 81 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 99 Overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 71 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Pryor has a versatile skill set to impact the game as a runner, receiver and returner. He has good foot quickness, athleticism and vision, to go along with good hands and ball skills when working as a receiver. The Tar Heel state native is between a traditional bell-cow back and a lightning back at the moment, as he will need to add more strength and bulk. Look for him to start off as a lightning/COP back with terrific pass-game value, and perhaps ascend to an offense’s No. 1 runner later in his college career.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON PRYOR

Pryor has proven three-down ability to line up with the modern asks of the position with great quickness and plenty of top-end speed to go along with open field awareness and strong hands. He plays a sturdy vertical game in between the tackles but features flashes of elusiveness and occasional off-hand power in the open field.



