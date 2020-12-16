Buckeyes Officially Sign RB Evan Pryor

Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Running Back Evan Pryor
The Ohio State Buckeyes have signed running back Evan Pryor.
PRYOR PROFILE
Hometown: Cornelius, NC
High School: William Amos Hough
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
2019 Stats: 1,130 rushing yards with 86.9 rushing yards per game, 19 touchdowns, 164 carries.
Offers: Akron, Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke, East Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Verbal Commitment Date: March 16, 2020
Recruited By: Tony Alford
SI99 Rank: No. 52 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 127 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 81 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 99 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 71 Overall
Pryor has a versatile skill set to impact the game as a runner, receiver and returner. He has good foot quickness, athleticism and vision, to go along with good hands and ball skills when working as a receiver. The Tar Heel state native is between a traditional bell-cow back and a lightning back at the moment, as he will need to add more strength and bulk. Look for him to start off as a lightning/COP back with terrific pass-game value, and perhaps ascend to an offense’s No. 1 runner later in his college career.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON PRYOR
Pryor has proven three-down ability to line up with the modern asks of the position with great quickness and plenty of top-end speed to go along with open field awareness and strong hands. He plays a sturdy vertical game in between the tackles but features flashes of elusiveness and occasional off-hand power in the open field.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
You may also like:
Film Room: Breaking Down Ohio State WR Commit Emeka Egbuka
Brian Hartline is a Semifinalist for National Assistant Coach of the Year
Justin Fields Leads Group of Twelve Buckeyes on All-Big Ten List
Ohio State Won't Make Excuses for Their Lack of Games Played
Players Families Will Be Allowed to Attend Big Ten Title Game in Indianapolis
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook