Buckeyes Officially Sign TE Sam Hart

Sam Hart is the only tight end recruit for the Buckeyes in this recruiting cycle. He comes to Columbus from Colorado.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed tight end SAM HART.

HART PROFILE

Hometown: Aurora, CO

High School: Cherokee Trail

Height: 6-5

Weight: 225

2020 Stats: 223 receiving yards, 20 catches, 1 fumble recovery, 3 solo tackles

Offers: Colorado, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, West Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: December 30, 2019

Recruited By: Tony Alford, Kevin Wilson

Composite: 3-star - No. 389 Overall

247Sports: 3-star

OHIO STATE OFFICIAL BIO AND STATS

The No. 3-ranked player in the state of Colorado … second-team all-state in 2019 as a junior … had 233 yards receiving in his senior season … two-way player who also lined up at defensive end … an outstanding wrestler who was the 200 lb. Colorado state champion last winter with a 38-0 record … made the state finals as a sophomore in 2019 … is the son of Nancy and Pat Hart.

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Hart has the length and size to play as an attached tight end, yet also possesses ideal ball skills to be flexed out and impact the passing game. He’s also friendly to offensive tackles on combo blocks as a blocker. Hart projects well as a classic Y-tight end.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HART

Ohio State likes to use classic tight end types within its offense and it has one committed in Hart. Armed with a big frame that can carry more weight, he gets in and out of his breaks well relative to his size and has enough athleticism to play detached from the line of scrimmage on occasion. Hart is a capable blocker with great extension, too.

