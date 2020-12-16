Buckeyes Officially Sign WR Emeka Egbuka

NewsFootballBasketballBaseballRecruitingSoccer
Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka

Egbuka is the No. 1 rated wide receiver in the Class of 2021 and the most recent verbal commitment for the Buckeyes. He just announced he would sign with OSU five days ago.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have signed wide receiver EMEKA EGBUKA.

EGBUKA PROFILE

Hometown: Steilacoom, WA
High School: Steilacoom

Height: 6-1
Weight: 190

2019 Stats: 1,427 receiving yards, 65 catches, 22 receiving touchdowns and 31 total touchdowns.

Offers: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Purdue, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Virginia Tech, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: December 11, 2020

Recruited By: Brian Hartline

SI99 Rank: No. 10 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 28 Overall
Composite: 5-star - No. 9 Overall
247Sports: 5-star - No. 8 Overall
Rivals: 5-star - No. 11 Overall

OHIO STATE OFFICIAL BIO AND STATS

A consensus five-star prospect who is the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver and the No. 8 overall player according to 247Sports … the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year is the state of Washington … caught 83 passes for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns in 14 games … also returned three punts for scores and rushed for four TDs … 2,240 all-purpose yards … recorded 28 tackles and eight interceptions from his defensive back position … returned two for touchdowns … helped Steilacoom reach the 2A state championship game where he set a title-game record with 18 receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns to go along with eight tackles and an interceptions … caught 199 passes for nearly 4,000 yards and 61 TDs in his career … Washington moved its high school football season to the spring and thus he has not played a senior season … also a standout baseball player … parents are Rhonda and Eric Ogilvie; Henry Egbuka.

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

Egbuka is physically and instinctually capable of impacting a collegiate roster as a true freshman. He’s a competitive player with excellent athleticism and play-making ability. He’s not a burner, but possesses many elite traits to progress into becoming the focal point of an offense’s passing game every Saturday.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON EGBUKA

Egbuka is dominant with the football in the air with plus speed and elite hands. Polish is present as a route runner and while not the shiftiest player with the ball in his hands, he is plenty elusive with his instincts, efficiency and one-cut ability to break down defenders in space. Production is an understatement for the nation's top wideout on offense or in the secondary as a defensive back.

LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020

