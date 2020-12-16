Ohio State Buckeyes Sign Class of 2021 Wide Receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed wide receiver MARVIN HARRISON JR.
HARRISON PROFILE
Hometown: Philadelphia, PA
High School: St. Joseph's Prep School
Height: 6-3
Weight: 190
Offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia
Verbal Commitment Date: October 31, 2019
Recruited By: Brian Hartline
SI99 Rank: No. 39 Overall
ESPN: 4-star - No. 80 Overall
Composite: 4-star - No. 91 Overall
247Sports: 4-star - No. 156 Overall
Rivals: 4-star - No. 84 Overall
The son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, Harrison Jr. is a skilled and polished receiver who has size, length, and advanced route-running in his arsenal. Has just enough long speed to be a consistent third-level threat, but he will make the bulk of his contributions underneath at the next level. Harrison Jr. projects as a scheme-versatile perimeter receiver in college.
JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HARRISON
Harrison brings so many tools to the table as one of the more polished wideouts in the country. Ironically, given his name, he profiles closer to his father's running mate with the Indianapolis Colts -- Reggie Wayne. But like Marvin Sr., Jr. is reliable, a great-route runner and simply tough to contend with before and after the catch.
LIVE BLOG: Ohio State Football Coverage of National Signing Day 2020
-----
