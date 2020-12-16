The Ohio State Buckeyes have officially signed wide receiver MARVIN HARRISON JR.

HARRISON PROFILE

Hometown: Philadelphia, PA

High School: St. Joseph's Prep School

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Offers: Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia

Verbal Commitment Date: October 31, 2019

Recruited By: Brian Hartline

SI99 Rank: No. 39 Overall

ESPN: 4-star - No. 80 Overall

Composite: 4-star - No. 91 Overall

247Sports: 4-star - No. 156 Overall

Rivals: 4-star - No. 84 Overall

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATION

The son of NFL Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, Harrison Jr. is a skilled and polished receiver who has size, length, and advanced route-running in his arsenal. Has just enough long speed to be a consistent third-level threat, but he will make the bulk of his contributions underneath at the next level. Harrison Jr. projects as a scheme-versatile perimeter receiver in college.

JOHN GARCIA, SI ALL-AMERICAN, ON HARRISON

Harrison brings so many tools to the table as one of the more polished wideouts in the country. Ironically, given his name, he profiles closer to his father's running mate with the Indianapolis Colts -- Reggie Wayne. But like Marvin Sr., Jr. is reliable, a great-route runner and simply tough to contend with before and after the catch.

