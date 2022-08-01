2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: Joshua Eaton

Part 10 of a series exploring Oklahoma’s potential breakout players in 2022:

Can Joshua Eaton finally break out?

Oklahoma isn’t hurting for good cornerback play. The Sooners have two returning starters in Woodi Washington and D.J. Graham. Both are tested. Both are proven.

But it’s football. Things happen. And the Sooners need a reliable backup they can count on through 2022 preseason camp, which opens Thursday.

“Good length, good size,” cornerbacks coach Jay Valai said in April. “He’s made some good plays on the ball this time.”

Head coach Brent Venables said he’s seen a new maturity in the 6-foot-1, 182-pound Eaton. During spring practice, Valai spent time trying to convince his big corners to play like big corners, and his quick corners to play like quick corners — utilize their strengths, basically. If they’re small but explosive, go with that. If they’re less nimble but physically strong, use it.

“But same thing for him,” Valai said, “is understanding ‘What is my responsibility in the call?’ — and he's getting better with it as well, too. So he's grown.”

That’s a word Venables used, too.

“I’ve seen tremendous growth, just in his mindset, in his buy-in, and this leads to his work,” Venables said, “and then it leads to his production, and then it leads to the trust and then, now next to that, the teammates start believing him. Now he's walking around with a little edge and a swag.”

Washington and Graham aren’t the real competition for Eaton, however. That comes in the form of other players looking to get those snaps — players like Louisville transfer Kani Walker, Wyoming transfer C.J. Coldon, and senior Jaden Davis. Davis has plenty of game experience, although none of them have played for Valai in Venables’ defense.

Don’t forget about freshmen Gentry Williams and Jayden Rowe, both of whom hinted in high school that they’re ready for immediate playing time. Williams has the burst and football savvy, and Rowe has the physical strength and speed.

For Eaton to live up to his 4-star rating out of Aldine MacArthur High School in Houston and finally work himself into a bigger role — he chose OU over Georgia, LSU, Texas and others — he’ll need to continue the growth his coaches saw in spring practice, elevate his consistency and let that “swag” work for him.