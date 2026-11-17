NORMAN — Brent Venables says his Oklahoma Sooners, in all three phases, “all contributed” in nearly four quarters of dominating the Ole Miss Rebels.

He’s right. While OU is limited in what Jason Witten and his offense can do, John Mateer and his mates played efficient football in muggy conditions. The offense scoring 17 points takes away from how well it out-preformed the Rebels’ defensive schemes.

The defense forced multiple three-and-outs and responded well following Ole Miss’ first half touchdown drive. They kept that same energy after intermission when, thanks to the offense, the Rebels offense didn’t run its fifth play of the half until the fourth quarter.

Couple those with Isaiah Sategna’s punt return touchdown and the final few minutes of the game seem to counter all that had come before it.

Then Venables finished his thought.

“And we also all three contributed to what not knocking somebody out looks like,” he said on Tuesday.

Oklahoma had four possessions in the second half, each one had a chance to put points on the board and force the Rebels into raising the white flag. Tate Sandell, however, missed two field goals.

On defense, Venables blamed a lack of gap discipline for a key breakdown on a third-and-long.

Ole Miss tight end Luke Hasz recovers an onside kick against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

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“We got an overload pressure, and our nose tackle has to climb to the B gap immediately,” Venables said. “We got pinned in the A gap and the quarterback had an escape route from the blitz.”

That breakdown led to Ole Miss’ second touchdown of the day. On the ensuing drive, OU opted for the kill-shot on third down to put the game away. Mateer just missed Sategna, lobbing the ball without much air under it. The play was there but the result was Sandell’s second missed field goal.

The Sooners not recovering an onside kick allowed for some nerves to permeate through the stadium.

While OU won, the game highlighted the 2026 Sooners’ inability to truly take control of games or put opponents away. Against conference foes, the closest Oklahoma has gone to putting someone away was following the 20-play drive in Gainesville to go up 20-7 late in the fourth quarter, but even then, not going for two raised some questions.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss throws against Oklahoma. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

A similar situation to the end of the Ole Miss game happened with the Rebels’ Egg Bowl rival at Mississippi State. In that game, OU outplayed and controlled throughout, but needed two third downs late to ice it.

“A lack of stickiness in terms of tackling and then next thing you know it doesn't take much to not knock somebody out,” Venables said.

It’s obvious that the Sooners have a slim margin for error. If they are going to salvage the end of their season on a winning streak, they’ll have to execute better when those opportunities present themselves.

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