With Damond Harmon's commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday evening, the Sooners now have thirteen verbal pledges in the 2021 class.

Four of the thirteen are defensive backs (Harmon, Caleb Johnson, Jordan Mukes and Latrell McCutchin).

Obviously, no one is more pleased with that reality than Alex Grinch and Roy Manning, but future Sooner quarterback Caleb Williams is thrilled in his own right. Williams had long been recruiting Harmon to join him in Norman, and he's excited to have a fellow DMV product on officially on board.

"We've been talking for a while, Damond (Harmon) and I," Williams wrote. "I was kind of expecting that with the way he was talking, just waiting on it making sure nothing funky happened. Very excited to have him on the squad, very underrated, so I can't wait."

Harmon didn't have a single FBS offer after his sophomore year, and told SI Sooners that he had considered quitting football. But he shot up recruiting rankings with a huge junior season (38 tackles, six interceptions) and eventually drew the attention of numerous Power 5 programs. He chose the Sooners over Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Williams knows that rangy, athletic defenders only increase the Sooners' chances of claiming a national title during his tenure in Norman.

"Big, lanky cornerback," Williams said of Harmon. "Very excited to have him even though he's on the opposite side of the ball. He's on the team, so can't be too mad at that. Very underrated just because they don't go to camps and because of where they play. Very lanky, it's always good to have guys that have true talent. Can't wait to see him ball out at OU with me."

With Harmon presumably signed, sealed and delivered to Norman, Williams' recruiting focus now shifts to a pair of four-star prospects.

"Still working on a few other guys, still working on Kelvin (Gilliam). They're teammates, Damond and Kelvin, but Kelvin has his own path and everything, like everybody else. Still trying to get him to come and join. Still have been trying to get Billy (Bowman). I texted Billy the other day, just keeping in touch with him, joking around and things like that."

Gilliam, a highly regarded defensive end who plays alongside Harmon at Highland Springs (Va.), will publicize his collegiate decision on August 22. Meanwhile, Bowman has been committed to Texas for over a year, but Oklahoma has ramped up a fervent pursuit of the four-star offensive dynamo.

Recruiting isn't the only thing on Williams' mind, though. The Washington, D.C. native won't be playing football this fall, and it's created a circumstantial gridlock.

"I know there's gonna be questions, and we'll probably talk about it in the next week or so, but my season got pushed back to February," Williams wrote. "We don't really know what we're gonna do yet. We have to talk to our coach, we have to talk to Coach (Lincoln) Riley, we've got to talk amongst my family, mentors, as far as what's the best plan. We haven't gotten to that yet."

Williams had previously indicated that he intends to enroll early at OU, but it's unclear how the change of schedule will impact those plans.

New installments of Williams' weekly 'All on the Line' blog are available Mondays at 11 p.m. CDT via SI All-American.

