Five Spring Ball Questions Oklahoma Answered After the Red/White Game

NORMAN — Oklahoma's Spring Game may be over, but the Sooners aren't done spring cleaninig for the 2026 season.

Typically, the Red/White game caps Oklahoma’s spring session, but Brent Venables is taking a more strategic approach — using the remaining practices (all 15 allowed by NCAA rules) to address key areas of need. As he put it, the Sooners will spend early-week sessions focused on “where we feel like we need the most work, situationally.”

But that doesn’t mean some of the more pressing questions haven’t been answered — or at least brought into sharper focus.

Here are a few key questions the Sooners faced entering the spring, whether they’ve managed to answer them, or if uncertainty still remains.

Did Oklahoma Improve the Ground Game?

Is it fair to answer this question when starters Tory Blaylock and Xavier Robinson missed most of the spring?

Yes, it is. Both Blaylock and Robinson have proven themselves in the SEC at Oklahoma. Each provides a running style that compliments each other. Venables wasn't worried about either back recovering from their injuries moving forward.

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But the new faces showed out during Oklahoma's Spring Game. The tro of Lloyd Avant, Jonathan Hatton Jr. and DeZephen Walker combined for 28 carries, 176 yards (6.3 yards per carry) and three touchdowns — each back scored. Walker led the day with 81 yards on eight carries and a touchdown.

While we won't know if OU's developments in the run game bear fruit until the season, the showcase of capable depth was nice to see. It does appear that the emphasis on improving the ground attack has lead to positive improvements.

The running backs were going against a combination of (most of) the Sooners starting defenders and the reserves. Which brings us to the next question.

Is the Offensive Line Trending Upward?

Oklahoma offensive tackle Michael Fasusi goes through a drill during a spring practice. | Ryan Chapman / Sooners on SI

The early returns on the offensive line's development post Spring Game are positive.

Not having to go against David Stone or Jayden Jackson is a luxury that OU's opponents won't enjoy come fall, but the Sooners' starting front-five looked the part.

Ryan Fodje's minor injury sustained early in spring allowed for Heath Ozaeta to get extended reps at right guard with the starting unit. This added to the depth and capability of the line overall. Fodje was able to come in at guard and kick out to right tackle, continuing his Swiss army knife status.

Michael Fasusi and Eddy Pierre-Louis continue to make physical and mental leaps forward. Coupled with exprienced and capable players Jake Maikkula and E'Marion Harris, OU's offensive line is trending from a question to a strength heading into the summer.

Where is John Mateer's Development?

In short — right where it needs to be.

Mateer looked like the same player from last season, but the version before his thumb injury four weeks into 2025. He was 12-19 for 192 yards and a touchdown in the Spring Game. There were a few passes that sailed wide towards the boundary but for the most part, Mateer looked like the field general the Sooners need him to be.

Mechanical improvements to his throwing motion have been slightly overblown this offseason. There were very minimal changes in that regard, but the second year starter did look a tad more firm in his feet — more sure of his placement when scanning the field.

Of course, having the blue jersey takes the fear of being hit away. There wasn't much Mateer could actually show in a practice environment, but it does appear that the offense is getting better around him. That alone will improve OU's quarterback production.

Who's Going to Catch the Football Besides Isaiah Sategna?

With Trell Harris out and both Parker Livingstone and Isaiah Sategna limited, Mateer had a chance to see whether his offense could develop a second wave of pass catchers it lacked a season ago.

It does appear that the Sooners have greatly increased their arsenal of wide receivers and tight ends to employ in the passing game. Some of the new faces in Emmett Jones' room may even see the field in the fall.

Mateer found Rocky Beers (four receptions for 65 yards) on a third and long off a misdirection dump-off pass — something Oklahoma hasn't been able to do with a tight end since Brayden Willis — to move the chains. Hayden Hansen's big frame makes him a capable target (three receptions for 34 yards).

Mackenzie Alleyne showcased a chemistry with Mateer, hauling in three catches including a touchdown. Manny Choice's size was on display on a 25-yard jump ball catch early in the first quarter.

Oklahoma wide receiver Mackenzie Alleyne | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

This doesn't even include the pass catchers Mateer didn't throw to. Jahsiear Rogers led both red and white teams with five catches for 70 yards. Freshman Jayden Petit only had one catch but physically looks the part.

Linebacker Depth?

Oklahoma linebacker Owen Heinecke after the Sooners' spring game. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Perhaps the most resounding “yes, this is a surefire improvement from where we were in the winter” comes at linebacker.

In January, the idea of Owen Heinecke returning for 2026 felt like a daydream reserved for only the most optimistic Sooner fans. But he’s back — and with him comes a suddenly deeper, more versatile linebacker unit.

Venables mentioned both in court again after the Spring Game that Heinecke’s return opens the door for Kip Lewis, Heinecke and Cole Sullivan to share the field. As he put it Saturday, Sullivan’s versatility stands out, calling him “a guy that can play all three positions,” including cheetah.

Lewis and Heinecke may be one of the strongest duos at linebacker in the SEC. Sullivan has already proven to be an impact player at Michigan. Now, James Nesta can slide in and replace Sammy Omosigho's role following his transfer to UCLA.

The defense’s biggest question was settled both by the court’s ruling and the unit’s internal development.