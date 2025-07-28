Former Oklahoma OT Tyler Guyton Suffers Knee Injury in Training Camp per Report
Tyler Guyton’s season in Dallas is reportedly over.
NFL Network and NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport reported that Guyton “is feared to have torn his ACL” after going down at practice on Monday.
Guyton spent two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring to Norman from TCU.
He played in 20 games for the Sooners, making 14 starts, and he was drafted with the 29th pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.
At TCU, Guyton appeared in one contest as a true freshman in 2020 and he played in eight games as a redshirt freshman in 2021. The Horned Frogs deployed him both as an offensive tackle and an H-back. He started TCU’s Oct. 16 contest against Oklahoma at H-back in 2021, and he also caught a 6-yard touchdown against Iowa State on Nov. 26.
Guyton was graded as the 10th best rookie tackle last year by Pro Football Focus, but he was expected to take a step forward in his second season in Dallas.
He played 666 snaps along the offensive line last year, per PFF. Guyton allowed 26 pressures, 14 hurries, six hits and six sacks per PFF.
The 6-foot-7, 322-pound tackle was OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s second first-round draft pick, following 2023 first-round pick Anton Harrison.
He played in 15 games last year for Dallas, making 11 starts.
Guyton was projected to start at left tackle this year, but now the Cowboys may be forced to turn to Asim Richards or move Hakeem Adeniji from right tackle to left tackle.
Another pair of former Sooners are expected to start for Dallas this year.
Receiver CeeDee Lamb is a major weapon for Cowboy quarterback Dak Prescott, and the team added former OU linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.
The Cowboys acquired Murray in a trade with the Tennessee Titans on March 13.